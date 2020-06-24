Emollient Market Size to Grow Exponentially during the Assessment Period

Role and suitability of emollients in cosmetic applications is the major growth engine of the emollients market. Emollients in a variety of forms such as fatty alcohols, silicones, hydrocarbons, ethers, esters, and fatty acids are in great demand. According to Fact.MR’s analysts, the global emollient market will exhibit promising growth, with semi-solid emollients segment generating 1/3rd of total demand. Moreover, favorable attributes such as excellent spreadability and solubility of emollients will tip the scale in favor of the market during the course of projection period (2020-2030).

“Business leaders must contemplate strategies such as product innovation and acquisitions to sustain in the post-pandemic future,” concludes Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Emollient Market Study

Use of emollients in fatty alcohol and fatty acids is gaining traction owing to prolific demand for lotions and creams.

Skin hydrates segment will generate approximately 60% of total demand for emollients during the forecast period.

The emollient market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will expand 2X through 2030.

North American emollient market will offer remunerative opportunities for established regional manufacturers

Emollient Market – Key Drivers

Soaring demand for skincare and hair care products will inflate sales of emollients over the forecast period.

Expanding geriatric population pool is augmenting the demand for personal care products and thereby emollient esters.

Growing adoption of cosmetic products by the younger generation continues to fuel the demand for emollients.

Proliferation of bio-based beauty and personal care products will contribute substantially to the revenue pools of the emollient market.

The availability of raw materials and presence of key manufacturers will favor market growth in APEJ through 2030.

Emollient Market – Key Impediments

Relatively high price point of emollients will restrain the growth of market during the projection period. Hence, manufacturers must work on competitive pricing strategy to mitigate this factor.

Certain side-effects such as skin irritation associated with the usage of emollients in cosmetic products will hamper the market growth through 2030.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Emollient Market

Most nations remain sceptical about the possibility of COVID-19 coming to an end anytime soon. Leading companies in the emollient market have realized that they must operate alongside the COVID-19 pandemic for the latter half of 2020. Innovation in product designs and marketing strategies will decide the fate of prominent players in emollient market. Companies must venture into protective personal care rather than restrict themselves to cosmetics. In the wake of ongoing pandemic, the demand for hygiene-focused products such as hand sanitizers, soaps, and wet wipes has amplified. On the other hand, sales of moisturizers, hand creams have slightly dipped. Hence, this trend will persist through the duration of pandemic.

Competition Landscape of Emollient Market

Some of the prominent companies in the emollient market that are featured in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Dow Chemical Co., CLARIANT AG, BASF SE, EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, Croda International PLC, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, LONZA GROUP, Stepan Company, LUBRIZOL CORPORATION, and SOLVAY. Major manufacturers are planning massive investments in product launch activities. For instance, STEPAN introduced natural ingredient-based STEPAN-MILD in 2019. On the other hand, BASF SE launched Inolixir, Hydrasensyl, and Hydagen in January 2020. These products boast of various active ingredients which combine skincare benefits with makeup needs of consumers.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the emollient market. The study provides compelling insights on the emollient market on the basis of form (solid, semi-solid, liquid, and power/flakes), chemical type (ester, fatty alcohols, fatty acids, ether, silicones, and hydrocarbons), and application (skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, toiletries, and cosmetics) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

