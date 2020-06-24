Bike Helmet Market Global Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report, 2024

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global bike helmet market is expected to witness stupendous growth in the years to come. Helmets are safety gear to prevent or minimize brain and skull injuries, especially while riding in an uncontrolled environment. The market is catalyzed by extensive usage of bikes across the globe with growing need to maintain ecological balance.

Bike-related accidents are rising by leaps and bounds and this is the primary factor driving the market. As per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 900 deaths were reported due to these incidences. Of these, 60% cases involved head injury.

Key Vendors

• ABUS Group

• Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• KASK s.p.a

• Mavic S.A.S.

• Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

• MET spa

• OGK Kabuto Co., Ltd.

• SCOTT Sports SA

• Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bike-helmet-market/request-sample

The bike helmet market is segmented as per type, application, and geography. By type, the market can be categorized into MTB, road, and sport helmet. Key applications include sport game and commuter and recreation. By geography, the market comprises MEA (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and Saudi Arabia), Latin America (Columbia, Argentina, and Brazil), Asia Pacific (India, Korea, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia), Europe (Russia, U.K., France, Italy, and Germany), and North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.).

North America has been at the forefront thanks to rise in awareness among riders regarding safety. While Europe comes in second, Asia Pacific has shown immense scope for growth. The level of awareness pertaining to head safety is relatively low in some countries of Asia Pacific, backed by lenient road safety regulations. However, this trend is likely to change in the coming years, considering the benefits they provide. India, in particular, is slated to emerge as a potential market.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Key Questions Answered in This Report

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.