Currency Counter Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2023

24th June 2020 – The global Currency Counter Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising demand from government as well as commercial sector. Rapid technological advancement in the banking and finance sector is a key driving factor for the market growth associated with currency counter market. Rise in number of banks, financial institutions coupled with advent of digital banking are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Currency counter offers a quality scanning at high speed. Incorporation of card scanning function that allows simple authentication of currency, particularly at the front counter is anticipated to boost market demand over the coming years. Globally, currency counter market is predicted to generate massive revenue over forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of currency counters.

In addition, adopting of high-end technology with high-speed scanning rate is expected to favor the market growth in upcoming years. Development of in-built ID card feeder and an advanced color imaging sensor has led to substantial improvement in performance of currency counters.

Integration of highly precise MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition) features to improve character recognition, thus reducing scanning errors, is amplifying market value of the product in the past few years. Use of high quality UV sensors that are capable of scanning anti-fraud patterns with UV ink is expected to enhance security of the device.

The currency counter market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, retail industry, and commercial sector. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years

The key players in the currency counter market are Maxsells Co., Web Sec Systems Co., The Godrej Group, Mycica Co., Cannon Electronic Systems, Inc., RDS Group, Ktron Systems Co., Prompt Automation, Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Co., Glory Global Solutions, Inc., and Cummins-Allison Corp.

