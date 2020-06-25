Portable Air Compressor Market to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade 2027 by Fact.MR Study

The global portable air compressor market will grow at over 4% CAGR during 2019 – 2027, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the portable air compressor market are integrating new technologies for better performance and energy efficiency in their offerings to meet consumer requirements.

“With compressed air turning out to be an extensively utilized form of energy, the demand for portable air compressors is on the rise. In addition, key market players are focusing on novel innovations that are influencing market performance,” says the Fact.MR report.

Portable Air Compressor Market: Key Findings

Oil free portable air compressors account for a major market share, driven by light weight and low maintenance.

Building & construction industry continues to be a major application area for portable air compressor setups.

Heavy investments in oil & gas exploration activities are projected to significantly push demand in following years.

Asia Pacific is set to account for over half of the overall market revenue through the end of the forecast period.

Strong presence of screw compressor manufacturers in India and China will sustain market growth through 2029.

Portable Air Compressor Market: Key Driving Factors

Increasing use of portable air compressors in road works, packaging machines, and construction sites supports the rise of market.

Technological advances in air compression techniques by manufacturers is a key driver of market growth.

The increase in adoption of robust energy-efficient equipment bolsters global demand.

Stringent government regulations associated with gaseous emission standards would sustain demand.

Portable Air Compressor Market: Key Restraints

Strict government regulations associated with compressor efficiency, exhaust and noise pollution can hamper industry growth.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers in the portable air compressors market are focused on frequent product innovations and technology advancements. In a highly competitive market, industry heavyweights are targeting investments towards product development to stay ahead of the competition. High capital demand continues to restrict new players from entering the market. Prominent companies operating in portable air compressor market include, but are not limited to Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, ELGi’s, Gardner Denver, and Hitachi Limited.

