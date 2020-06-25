Organic Bedding Market Report 2019 to 2029 Edition with Leading Players Analysis

Global organic bedding market is set to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% through the end of 2029, as per the recent market intelligence study of Fact.MR. Businesses in the organic bedding market are increasingly pushing for investments in product development activities to boost their portfolios and meet evolving consumer requirements.

“E-commerce expansion is enabling organic bedding manufacturers to reach consumers with greater efficiency, thereby increasing accessibility and affordability. The growing appreciation for inherent properties of natural materials in organic bedding amps up product demand across the globe,” says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of 250+ pages report on the organic bedding market: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4503

Organic Bedding Market: Key Findings

Bed linens account for around 33% of overall sales, driven by the introduction of novel materials.

Plant-based bed sheets from cotton, bamboo, and similar materials are gaining popularity for their temperature regulation properties.

Rising number of new players in the industry is resulting in better credibility and visibility of such products.

Offline channels continue to hold a major share in total sales; online sales are poised to grow at a faster rate.

The Asia Pacific would remain a highly lucrative market for organic bedding manufacturers.

Organic Bedding Market: Key Driving Factors

Organic bedding is free from toxins and conventional pesticides, which are key drivers for demand growth.

Design innovations to suit various sleeping postures and deliver comfort are increasing the adoption rates.

Increasing per capita spending on lifestyle products is positively influencing the industry.

Organic Bedding: Key Market Restraints

Higher costs associated with the production and sales of organic bedding is a major challenge.

Fluctuations in the availability of raw materials continue to hamper market growth.

Explore 212 figures, 94 tables in the study. Request ToC of the report at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4503

Competition Landscape

The global organic bedding market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on introducing new product lines with innovative designs by leveraging the rising popularity of organic materials. The report has also profiled key players in the global organic bedding market, including but not limited to, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, SOL ORGANICS, The Organic Mattress, and Good Night Naturals.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the organic bedding market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (mattress, bed linen, pillows, blankets, and others) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1281/global-organic-bedding-market