Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Regional Insights and Global Industry Dynamics By 2029

The global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is set to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2029, according to the projections of a new study by Fact.MR. Leading manufacturers of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy are investing efforts in direct sale distribution channels and more effective promotional strategies.

“The healthcare industry is consistently witnessing an increase in the number of biopsy procedures every year, due to the high prevalence of cancer. This, in turn, has led to the growth of the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, which has aided in early diagnosis of cancer,” says the Fact.MR report.

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Study: Key Findings

Plastic versions of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy is projected to gain consumer preference over glass alternatives.

The market is at a nascent stage, and the scope for application remains largely limited to the global research industry.

Developed regional markets continue to flourish on the back of high product accessibility.

Sophistication of the medical infrastructure and increasing affordability of healthcare product supports market growth in East and South Asian countries.

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market: Key Driving Factors

Healthcare centers are displaying a substantial increase in the adoption of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy to meet research needs.

Rising prevalence of cancers is a major factor driving the growth of the blood collection tubes for biopsy market.

The rising demand for single needle penetration practices for multiple tests will promote the use of blood collection tubes.

Key Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market: Key Restraints

Ineffective treatment methods and the resultant false negatives and positives lead to the use of inappropriate treatments, hampering market growth.

Competition Landscape

The global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on conventional blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy offerings. Companies are also focusing on improving their customer reach through direct sales operations via multiple distribution channels. The report provides a detailed analysis of the profiles and strategic developments of key players in the global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, which include but are not limited to, La Roche Ltd., Biomatrica, Qiagen, Biocept Inc., Streck Inc., and Norgen Biotek.

About the Report

This 170-page study provides in-depth forecast data on the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market. The key categories covered by the report include product material (plastic and glass), application (IVD and Research Use), end user (healthcare centers, research and development centers, and diagnostic centers) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

