Plastic Greenhouse Market Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Business Strategies, 2023

Global plastic greenhouse market is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period due to increasing need for improved food production. Plastic greenhouse is one of the best types of greenhouse farming. The plastic used in this type of farming is more durable than the regular plastic, in terms of wear and tear resistance. Instead of simply formed sheets, the greenhouse plastic is specially knitted to offer numerous benefits like double cultivation, socio-economic benefits, and other ecosystem services. Plastic greenhouse is comparatively cheaper then glass greenhouse, is more durable, and sustains extreme heat with better insulation.

Plastic greenhouse market is driven by intensification of agriculture with the use of plastic greenhouse, ideal for use by small farmers since it can be easily and quickly installed, offers better and speedy economic returns, government focus on reducing greenhouse effects, such as greenhouse-gas emissions and albedo, and least impact of plastic greenhouse on other ecosystems, such as soil fertility and water conservation. Moreover, the technology used in plastic greenhouse can be easily adopted and is also cost-efficient. All these factors along with fewer use of resources like fertilizers, pesticides, and water is also propelling the market growth.

The major players profiled in the plastic greenhouse market report comprise RICHEL Group, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Certhon, Logiqs BV, KEDER GREENHOUSE, LumiGrow Inc, Agra Tech, Inc, Nexus Corporation, DutchGreenhouses, and Argus Control Systems Ltd. among others.

Nevertheless, agricultural intensification and prolonged cultivation seasons is a major challenge to the plastic greenhouse market. Excessive agriculture in plastic greenhouse farming can adversely impact the environment. The market is categorized based on crop type, equipment, color, and geography. Based on crop type, market is divided into nursery crops, fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, and others.

Based on equipment, market is divided into cooling systems, heating systems, and others. Cooling and heating systems equally constituted for significant share of the market since they are superior in comparison to conventional farming.

By color, market is divided into white, black and clear. White Poly Scrim 14 Greenhouse allow 20% transmission of light. Black Poly Scrim 14 Greenhouse offers almost no light transmission. Clear Poly Scrim 14 Greenhouse transmits 80% diffused light. According to the requirements, Poly Scrim greenhouse products are increasingly adopted by users due to quick installation in just few minutes.

Geographically, plastic greenhouse market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to increased plastic greenhouse cultivation in China and favourable government policies for promoting plastic greenhouse. Furthermore, North America and South America also lead the market due to increasing government initiatives for the adoption of (PGVC) Plastic Greenhouse Vegetable Cultivation.

