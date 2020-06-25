Athletic Footwear Market Regional Analysis, Segmentations, and Key Applications Analysis, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global athletic footwear market is projected to gain huge traction in the forthcoming years. “The changing proactive lifestyle has taken a center stage in the athletic footwear products and the gen Z’s demand for styled footwear craftmanship is propelling the growth of the retail economy.”

The advent of e-commerce and online channels is driving the sales of athletic footwear across the globe. Numerous promotional strategies and social media branding activities are further aiding in attracting an increased volume of consumers, mainly the millennial population. The growing environmental concerns of using rubber as a raw material for manufacturing shoes have posed a challenge for market expansion. The rising geriatric population has demonstrated a huge interest in athletic footwear in an attempt to indulge in exercise to curb muscle and leg injuries, hip pain, knee pain, and back pain. Internet giants like Amazon and Flipkart have emerged as an exploding platform for brand exposure and are providing higher margins on footwear sell-throughs.

The competitive landscape of athletic footwear market encompasses an array of highly acclaimed contenders like Adidas AG, Fila Inc., Nike, Inc., ASICS Corporation, Under Armour, Inc, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., Vans, Puma SE, Saucony, Skechers USA, Inc., Reebok International, Ecco, and Woodland Worldwide among others. Industry players are implementing merger & acquisition activities to expand their global presence and build a strong consumer base for themselves.

The athletic footwear market has been split by product types into sports shoes (tennis shoes, basketball shoes, soccer shoes, cricket shoes, and others), running and walking shoes, aerobic and gym wear shoes, and hiking and backpacking shoes. Based on user, the market has been segmented into women, men, and kids. The retail channel vertical of the market comprises brick & mortar and e-commerce websites. Stakeholders and investors are increasing their spending on research and development activities to scale the latest technologies in their latest manufacturing techniques.

In the fall/winter on 2017, Ecco offered the next-gen development of its Soft Sneaker series high-top featuring burnished leathers, with a matte and satin black finish, which is enticing the interest of the millennial population. Similar trends are resulting in shifting consumer interests in lifestyle athletic looks. Adidas is reinventing their range of running shoes by incorporating ARAMIS system, an advanced technological development that will revolutionize the overall functionality of their products.

