Potato Flake Market Revenue Driving Factors and Business Opportunities Analysis, 2023

Global potato flake market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Potato is a rich source of vitamin, iron, potassium and dietary fiber and on the other hand, potato flake was derived by dehydrating the potato, so that it can be used in numerous applications. The potato flakes are also used as a replacement for various flour such as corn flour, wheat flour etc. In a country such as India, potato flakes are used for various Indian delicacies like aloo bonda, fillings for samosa, etc. Because of the earthy flavor of potato flakes, they are also used in baked goods such as bread, cakes, muffins etc.

There is a huge consumer demand for ready-to-eat snack foods, which has a stress-free availability and is very popular among old age people as it is very easy to digest and surging prospects in hotels and restaurants are the major dynamics that are driving the progress of the potato flake market in the current scenario. Potato flake-based food products have a rich amount of fiber content that helps in the reduction of body fat. One of the most important factors of potato flakes is its increased shelf life, which ensures to not hamper the quality of the final product, this acts as a propelling factor for the market.

Key Players:

• Lutosa

• Lamb Weston

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• McCain

• Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd

• Birkamidon

• Linquan Hengda Food Co., Ltd.

• Linyi Zhongli Food Co., LTD.

As potato flakes is a rich source of vitamin C, it helps to boost the immunity of the body. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which lowers the level of bad cholesterol. These factors are also going to drive the potato flakes market to a significant extent in the forecast period. Looking at this mammoth hype, existing, as well as new investors, have started investing tremendously in the R&D activities of this market and this will also encourage the manufacturers to come up with some intense innovations. Thus, the potato flake market will foresee an enormous development in the near future.

The market is segmented based on packaging (retail packaging, bulk packaging); by end user (HoReCa, household); by distribution channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty store, online store); by nature (organic, conventional) and by region (Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

Bulk packaging is growing steadily in this market as it is mostly purchased by restaurants and hotels, and this sector has been widely developing. On the other hand, supermarkets and hypermarkets have been holding a higher value relatively and will hold a dominant value share in the potato flakes market over the forecast period.

Among all the mentioned regions, North America is expected to lead the potato flake market globally due to the heavy consumer demand that has been constantly rising, and this will help the region to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. Followed by this, Asia Pacific has been labeled as the second largest producers of potato and consumer of potato flakes and will grow immensely across the globe. In terms of revenue, Europe is also anticipated to be the second leading contributor in the market, owing to higher consumption of bakery products. In the near future, market will continue to come up with some extraordinary product innovations to attract new consumers and investors for them to continue the domination.

