Tackifier Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2028

25th June 2020 – The Tackifier Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Rising use in hot-melt adhesives to correct the balance between adhesion and cohesion drives overall market growth. Tackifier is a chemical compound exclusively used in formulating adhesives. It plays an important role in hot-melt and pressure sensitive adhesives. Terpene resins, rosin resins, and petroleum resins are the major feedstock used in production of tackifiers.

Growing demand from packaging industry owing to its high standard performance adhesives across several end-use manufacturers is estimated to drive overall tackifier market in the forecast period. Rising use of enhanced technology for product advancements in tire industry will further boost tackifier growth. As tackifiers are used as stimulating agents in tire production for the commuter auto section. Furthermore, rising demand from developing regions like Asia Pacific will boost market growth in future. Owing to current advancement of hydrocarbon production services.

However, rising market infiltration of limonene and fluctuating prices of raw material hinder overall tackifier market growth. Also, varying of petroleum cracking in the direction of lighter feed may restrain tackifier growth in future. On the other hand, bio-based tackifiers are creating exclusive opportunities in market. Several medical-grade films and tapes may withstand gamma sterilization and ethylene oxide as they use high-quality tackifiers adhesives. WACKER’s VINNAPAS® PVAc solid resins are ideal for use in VOC-Compliant mastic adhesives and also as a tackifier in hot melt adhesives.

The prominent players operating in tackifier market are Guangdong Komo o. Ltd., Arizona Chemical, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema, WestRock, DRT (Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques), Yasuhara Chemical, Eastman, Lawter, and ExxonMobil Chemical.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Arkema

Eastman Chemical

ExxonMobil

Kraton

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

