Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Tag Market Investment Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, and Growth Trends, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-25

The global electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years due to the rising demand from transport & logistics sector, and current advancements in nanotechnology. Rising adoption of electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags along with alarm systems in retail sector is anticipated to foster the growth of electronic article surveillance tag market over the forecast period. Increasing number of incidences related to theft and shoplifting in departmental and retail stores has led to the robust demand for electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags.

Growing use of electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags in supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, book libraries and office premises is expected to drive the growth of electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag over the forecast period. Electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag are increasingly preferred for keeping taps on special editions of merchandise or books. In addition, during removal of properties from one office premises to another, electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag are found to be helpful. These factors are predicted to bolster the growth of electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Checkpoint Systems

• Tyco Retail Solutions

• Nedap

• Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

• Gunnebo Gateway

• Sentry Technology

• Ketec

• All Tag

• Universal Surveillance Systems

Adoption of electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag for inventory control is projected to amplify industry revenue during the forthcoming years. Electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags offer a major benefit such as remote reading of tags, which constitutes unique identification code for tracking. In addition, electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag is able to read a large volume of products that are to be checked.

Based on product type, the electronic article surveillance tag market is categorized into several types such as electro-magnetic tags, acoustic-magnetic tags, radio frequency tags and microwave frequency tags. Radio frequency tags are gaining popularity among various end-use industries due to their cost efficiency and easy availability. Radio frequency tags segment is expected to observe major growth over the coming years.

On the basis of regions, the market is categorized into Italy, Japan, South Africa, China, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States. In Germany, France, and United Kingdom, the market is predicted to witness steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing rising retail sector and availability of low cost solutions in these regions are expected to propel regional demand in near future.

The United States market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising demand for electronic article surveillance (EAS) tag from local businesses. Japan is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing product penetration.

Market Segment:

Key regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

