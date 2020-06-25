Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, and Business Opportunities, 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Global plastic injection molding machine market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Plastic injection molding machine is also termed as an injection press, is a machine exclusively used for manufacturing plastic products by using injection-molding process.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the high demand from end-users like automotive, packaging, and consumer goods, technological innovations in injection molding, and growing awareness regarding energy saving. However, high hydraulic pressure and heating may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Plastic injection molding machine market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Hybrid, electric, and hydraulic are the product types that are explored in the market. The hydraulic machine sector accounted for the substantial share of this market and is estimated to lead in the years to come. The reason could be low maintenance cost, high demand from end-users, and advanced performance.

Key Players:

• Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

• JSW Plastics Machinery

• Engel

• Nissei Plastic

• Toyo

• Arburg

• Fanuc

• Negri Bossi

• KraussMaffei

• Wittmann Battenfeld

• Husky

• UBE Machinery

• Milacron

• Guangdong Kaiming Engineering

• Chen Hsong Holding Limited

• Haitian International Holdings

The plastic injection molding machine market is categorized based on applications like electronics & telecom industry, automotive, consumer goods industry, medical industry, food & beverage industry, and others. Automotive sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the high demand for lightweight automotive components in developed as well as developing regions.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial share of plastic injection molding machine market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be developing end-use industries, rising disposable income, and high demand from the automotive industry. The developing countries like India and China are major consumers of plastic injection molding machine in this region.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Electric

• Hydraulic

• Hybrid

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Medica Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Consumer Goods Industry

• Electronics & Telecom Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Sales

• Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

