Rubber Glove Market Regional Landscape, Growth Opportunities, and Current Trends, 2023

Global rubber glove market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rubber gloves play important role in hand protection as it helps to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environment.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of rubber glove market are the rising occurrence of viral and pandemics outbreaks, rising healthcare expenditure, low raw material and production cost, and high demand from end-users like healthcare, household, and others. However, a ban on powdered gloves and strict regulatory standards may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The market is segmented based on types, product types, application, and region.

Specialty gloves, welding gloves, household gloves, general-purpose safety gloves, surgical gloves, electrical gloves, industrial gloves, and other types are explored in rubber glove market. The household sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, industrial sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The key players of rubber glove market are Kossan Rubber Industries, RUBBEREX, Supermax Corporation, Top Glove, Latexx Partners Berhad, Longcane Industries Sdn. Bhd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Hartalega. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Neoprene rubber gloves, latex or natural rubber (NR) gloves, polyvinyl chloride rubber gloves, nitrile or synthetic rubber (SR) gloves, and other product types are explored in rubber glove market. Latex or natural rubber gloves sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Natural rubber gloves are mainly used against ketones, alcohols, bases, and dilute water solutions.

The market is categorized based on applications like handling abrasive materials, healthcare, graphic arts, food processing, battery manufacturing, household, mining, automotive and aircraft assembly, chemical processing, printing industry, and others. Healthcare sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the high demand for medical and surgical gloves, and to prevent cross-contamination between examiner and patient.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial share of rubber glove market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like India and China, high demand from end-users, and developing medical tourism industry.

Market Segment:

Key regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

