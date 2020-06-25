Intimate Wears Market Regional Landscape, Growth Opportunities, and Current Trends, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Global intimate wears market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Intimate apparel is also known as lingerie, is a type of undergarment worn under the main apparel and is constructed of one or more flexible fabrics. The fabrics used may be of cotton, nylon, silk, polyester, lycra, satin, sheer fabrics, and lace.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of intimate wear market are varying day-to-day life, customization of product collections, growing awareness concerning sanitation, and changing demographic dividend. However, factors like the occurrence of dermatological conditions among intimate attire is restraining overall market growth. The market is segmented based on gender, age group, price, distribution channel, and region.

Key Players:

• Triumph

• Marks & Spencer

• Kiabi

• Hunkemoller

• Calzedonia

• Chantelle Group

• Hanesbrands

• PVH Corp

• Hanes

• Schiesser

• JoJo Maman Bebe

• Fruit of The Loom

• LASCANA

• Oysho

• Jockey International



Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/intimate-wear-market/request-sample

Based on distribution channel, market is classified into department stores, retail, variety stores, street markets, mass market (hypermarkets & supermarkets), specialized chains, online stores, and others.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to remain dominant over the period. Also, street store and online stores sectors are estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial share of intimate wear market in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be low manufacturing cost, skilled labor, and strong infrastructure. China is a key consumer of intimate wears in this region and main exporter of lingerie to North America and Europe.

Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Key regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Report contents include

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.