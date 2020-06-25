Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Development | Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Market growth can be attributed to increasing obese population, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, growing adoption of online weight loss and weight management programs, rise in disposable income in developing economies, sedentary lifestyle, and increasing government initiatives for creating awareness among obese populations.

What the Market Looks Like?

According to the new market research report the weight loss and weight management market is expected to reach USD 245.51 billion by 2022 from USD 175.94 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1152

Major Market Developments –

• In 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins combined to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to expand its platform through investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category.

• In 2017, Brunswick partnered with VirZOOM to launch the VirZOOM solution, which is expected to transform Life Fitness’s Discover SE3 bikes into a Virtual Reality experience.

• In 2016, Brunswick acquired Indoor Cycling Group (ICG). The acquisition expanded Brunswick’s portfolio of fitness products.

• In 2016, Atkins partnered with Chef’d to launch a low carb meal solution for health-conscious consumers

Product launches accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2014–2017. Some of the leading players who adopted this strategy are Atkins Nutritionals (US), Brunswick (US), Nutrisystem (US), Weight Watchers (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Herbalife (US), and Johnson Health Technology (Taiwan).

Prominent players in the weight loss and weight management market, by diet, include Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (Atkins) (US), Herbalife Ltd. (Herbalife) (US), Nutrisystem Ltd. (Nutrisystem) (US), and Kellogg Company (Kellogg) (US).

Ethicon, Inc. (Ethicon) (US), Covidien, plc. (Covidien) (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), and Olympus Corporation (Olympus) (Japan) are some prominent players in the surgical equipment market, while Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Technology, Ltd. (Johnson Health Tech) (Taiwan), Cybex International (Cybex) (US), and Technogym SpA (Technogym) (Italy) operate in the fitness equipment segment.

Get Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1152

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com