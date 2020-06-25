Thermal Analysis Market Growing Across the World

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — The global thermal analysis market is expected to reach USD 640.7 Million by 2022 from USD 492.5 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

This report broadly segments the thermal analysis market into product, functionality, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into differential scanning calorimetry analyzers, thermogravimetric analyzers, differential thermal analyzers, simultaneous thermal analyzers, thermomechanical analyzers, dynamic mechanical analyzers, and other thermal analyzers.

Based on functionality, the market is segmented into single-functionality analyzers and simultaneous-functionality analyzers. In 2017, the single-functionality analyzers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the thermal analysis market. Increasing research activities amongst major end users, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules, stringent of food and product safety regulations, and the expansion of the industrial base and increasing R&D activities across emerging markets are supporting the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing industrial R&D expenditure; the availability of private-public funding for research; and stringent regulatory norms for drug development.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors driving growth in the APAC region include the growth of the chemical, material, and pharma-biotech sectors in India, China, and Japan (coupled with increased regulatory compliance for cGMP in India & China); international conferences in Japan, and developments in biomedical industrial setups in Singapore.

Waters (US), NETZSCH (Germany), LINSEIS Germany), Mettler-Toledo (US), PerkinElmer (US), SETARAM (France), and Shimadzu (Japan) held the leading position in the global thermal analysis market. These companies adopted product launches, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as their key growth strategies in the past three years. Hitachi (Japan), Theta (US), Nanjing Dazhan (China), Instrument Specialists (US), Rigaku (Japan), LECO (US), and Innuo (China) are some of the other major players in this market.

