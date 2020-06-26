Ajman Bank Rolls Out MORE Rewards Program in Partnership with ICC Loyalty

It is the only loyalty program in the UAE that rewards customers for practicing safe banking

Ajman, UAE, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ajman Bank has announced the launch of MORE Rewards, developed in partnership with ICC Loyalty, to provide the ultimate benefits to members while staying safe. The program unlocks a world of exciting rewards through an integrated platform while making digital payments simple, secure, and quick.

Kashif Amin Thakkur, Head of Consumer Banking, Ajman Bank, said, “We are delighted to recognize and reward our customers with the launch of MORE Rewards. It is the only program in the market that rewards customers for practicing safe banking and demonstrates our progress in the direction of full-scale digitally driven retail banking.”

MORE Rewards is designed to offer outstanding benefits and convenience to members each time they interact with Ajman Bank while using its services or availing any of its solutions. With a wide array of savings and exceptional perks, the scheme will be instrumental in attracting new customers as well as strengthening the bank’s relationship with its existing network.

With the MORE Rewards comes a seamless digital experience ranging from card application to activation, payments, rewards, offers, and other servicing capabilities.

The program’s key highlights include:

Get rewarded when you stay safe and make contactless payments through your Debit or Credit Card. Get rewarded when you stay safe and make contactless payments through SAMSUNG Pay. Get rewarded when you stay safe and deposit cash through our CCDMS. Get rewarded when you stay safe and register with our digital banking platforms.

Kashif stressed, “The MORE Rewards is a distinctively rewarding programme that is easy to use and redeem with a unique and simple structure for day-to-day requirements. Customers can redeem the rewards seamlessly whenever they want and how they want on almost everything through Ajman Bank’s digital portal or directly from our Mobile App and have them delivered to their doorstep.”

The Ajman Bank App places more than 1000 super saver offers as well as an array of other benefits at the fingertips of people. In addition to the redemption option, members can also choose ‘Gift Vouchers’ for their family and loved ones for special occasions. The more they use the bank’s services, the more they maximize their chances to redeem MORE Rewards on www.ajmanrewards.ae

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

