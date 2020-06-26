ICON Park to sponsor British American Chamber of Commerce Business Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — ICON Park is proud to announce it will be sponsoring the 2020 British American Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.

The BACC Business Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, located at 8001 International Dr. At the event, local businesses, many of which have been negatively-impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to showcase their brands.

“As a cornerstone of the Orlando hospitality community, ICON Park understands first-hand the effects COVID-19 has had on our industry as well as the other small businesses in our area, said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “We’re proud to sponsor the BACC Business Expo and provide small business owners a chance to grow their companies, including several of our valuable tenant partners.”

At the event, ICON Park will be presenting everything the premiere entertainment destination has to offer like top attractions, amazing restaurants, funky bars and trendy boutiques. In addition, ICON Park will also be showcasing several of its restaurant tenant partners such as Tapa Toro an eatery specializing in Spanish cuisine, Tin Roof a live music joint, iCafe de Paris a coffee and crepe shop and The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall.

As always, safety is of the utmost importance to all parties involved in bringing the BACC Business Expo to life. This event will follow strict safety protocols and serve as an example for meetings in the post-COVID-19 future. The Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive has created strict guidelines for all attendees to adhere to.

“With our prime location and abundance of meeting space, the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive has always been a go-to spot for events,” said Gino Marasco, director of sales and marketing at the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive. “We’re experts in planning and hosting large meetings and our experience has given us the know-how to adjust for COVID-19 safety. We will be following strict social distancing guidelines. Each table will have special video interviews and live streaming, eliminating unnecessary contact.”

The BACC is a business network dedicated to connecting businesses and individuals. With a large population of UK nationals and many visitors coming to the Central Florida each year, the BACC has the ability to connect executives and businesses with the public.

“The BACC’s mission has always been to connect people with businesses. With the recent economic downturn, this is more important than ever,” said Nick Grounds, president and executive director of the BACC of Central Florida. “Our upcoming expo will help local businesses promote their offering and services in a safe manner.”

The BACC Business Expo is free to attend. To register, click here.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.

