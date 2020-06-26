Microchip Technology and KIOXIA America Successfully Complete the Industry’s First 24G SAS End-to-End Storage Interoperability Testing

New Delhi, India, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) and KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) today announced the successful completion of the industry’s first 24G SAS End-to-End Storage interoperability testing. Industry-standard 24G SAS Infrastructure delivers improved performance, security and reliability to data center, cloud, hyperscale and enterprise server/storage customers while preserving existing investments in SAS infrastructure.

This interoperability testing demonstrates that Microchip’s industry-leading suite of 24G SAS products and KIOXIA 24G SAS Solid-State Drives (SSDs) can be utilized together as part of next-generation storage solutions. Microchip’s 24G SAS tested products included the SmartROC 3200 PCIe® Gen 4 Tri-Mode RAID On Chip (ROC) Controller, the SmartIOC 2200 Input/Output Controller (IOC), and the SXP 24G SAS expander. New server and storage systems can be deployed utilizing these proven components that increase system performance while maintaining backward compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Created to complement the latest PCIe Gen 4 data center input/output (I/O) specifications, the 24G SAS (SAS-4/SPL-5) standard doubles the storage interconnect bandwidth of the prior SAS standard, eliminates bottlenecks at the CPU host interface, and allows more efficient use of both new and legacy storage infrastructure. 24G SAS includes robust Forward Error Correction (FEC) that supports the broad range of enterprise-quality server/storage use cases while minimizing system costs.

For more information visit the web sites of Microchip and KIOXIA. Customers can secure product samples by contacting a Microchip sales representative.

About Microchip Technology

