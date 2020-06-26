Viral Records Announces New Darrell Kelley Album Release

New York, USA, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ — Darrell Kelley’s label, Viral Records, announced the release of his latest album, “The Audacity”. It is currently being distributed globally by his record company to all major entertainment publications, news platforms, radio stations and digital retailers. As with many of Kelley’s prior releases the artist utilizes his music as a contemporary commentary tool to bring attention to the plights and pitfalls that many of the less fortunate within our population sadly face on a regular basis.

This socially conscious singer/songwriter chose to produce his latest album the day after hundreds of people came to the Glynn County courthouse demanding accountability for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African American male fatally shot after being pursued and confronted by two white men in Satilla Shores, Georgia. Charges weren’t filed against the local perpetrators until a video leaked to the media sparked national outrage and state officials were forced to step in. Those demanding justice weren’t just talking about prison time for Arbery’s killers, but changes in a justice system that failed for months to bring the murder suspects to account for any crime.

Kelley said, “Ahmaud’s murder prompted me to do some research, and I came upon the story of George Meadows, a young black man lynched in Alabama in 1889. It made me wonder if we’re still living in those days. Will racism ever end? So I wrote a song about Ahmaud and dedicated it to all the innocents who got killed because of the color of their skin. But before I had even finished recording it I heard the news of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more and more who died as a result of police brutality. I wrote more songs relating to these events and the idea of putting them together as an album called The Audacity, a titled inspired by a book written by former President Barack Obama called The Audacity of Hope, came to me like a message from God.”

Viral Records, a small independent label based in the state of Georgia that was founded by Kelley and associates, has promised to use all means available to raise awareness of these travesties with their collective efforts. Their mutual goal is to illuminate the fears, frustrations and often fatal end of the many that society deems as unequal and unworthy of the justice promised to all in the American Constitution. In other words, to have the audacity to take a stand and call out the social crimes being committed in our country and that has sadly become the new norm.

News and other updates about this artist may be found at www.darrellkelleyofficial.com. To learn more you may also go to www.facebook.com/darrellkelleysmusic. Darrell Kelley’s press kit will be provided upon request to any and all members of the media by contacting the representative listed below.

