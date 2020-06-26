Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market Rises Higher During 2019 to 2029

The global alpha olefin sulfonates market will follow a stable growth trail during the forecast period, 2019-2029. Accelerated shift towards biodegradable cleaning materials in laundry detergents, household cleaning, and industrial chemical processing is offering progressive environment for manufacturers. Market players are developing alpha olefin products with different concentrations to enhance business footprint.

“Alpha olefin sulfonates provide better foamability and detergency owing to their exceptional viscosity. Moreover, their high pH stability is boosting their prominence over other sulfonates such as lauryl ether sulfates, and lauryl sulfates. Such excellent properties of alpha olefin sulfonates are increasing their application scope,” Says Fact.MR in its new study.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Key Findings

Given their high foamability and compatibility with fabrics and skin, alpha olefin sulfonates are becoming commonplace in the detergent and cosmetic sectors.

Liquid & paste form of alpha olefin sulfonates will see substantial adoption.

Detergents & liquid soaps continue to remain key application area of alpha olefin sulfonates.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will maintain its hegemony in the alpha olefin sulfonates; China, and India to represent the regional market.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market – Key Driving Factors

Increasing prevalence of eco-friendly materials in industrial, and residential applications to favor market growth.

Excellent compatibility of alpha olefin sulfonates with other surfactants to widen their applicability.

High foaming properties of alpha olefin sulfonates to find use in personal care products.

Rising demand from niche use cases such as crop protection, and insulation production to further sustain market curve.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market – Key Restraints

Presence of substitutes – alpha-sulfonated methyl esters – derived from bio-based sources to hamper adoption of alpha olefin sulfonates.

Competitive Landscape

The global alpha olefin sulfonates market is highly fragmented consisting of players including, Clariant, Godrej Industries, Kao Corporation, Kimes Technologies International, Nirma Limited, Nouryon, Pilot Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Stepan Company and Sure Chemical Co., Ltd. Low barriers to entry in the market has been paving way for several new entrants in the recent past. Leading manufacturers are prioritizing product innovation to expand the application radar and strengthen their position.

