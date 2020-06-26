European Healthcare EDI Market | Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “European Healthcare EDI Market by Supplier (Distributors and Wholesalers, GPOS, Manufacturers), Purchasing Organization (Hospitals, GPOS), Transaction (Orders, Ordersp, Desadv, Recadv, Invoic) Transaction Types and Its Penetration”, This report studies the European healthcare EDI market – Transaction Types and Its Penetration.

The European healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) market recorded a healthy growth rate during the last decade, owing to technological advancements and increasing adoption of healthcare EDI solutions among healthcare providers, suppliers, and purchasing organizations across Europe. Hospitals across Europe are increasingly taking several initiatives due to high pressure for healthcare cost reduction in the current dynamic environment. Supply chain costs are at the focus of cost optimization strategies in hospitals across Europe.

To achieve operational benefits in supply chain management, hospitals are attempting to attain closer relationships with their suppliers/vendors through utilization of inter-organizational information systems such as EDI. Hospitals use EDI more often with distributor orders than manufacturer-direct orders.

In this report, the European healthcare EDI market is segmented based on type of transaction, type of purchasing organization, and region. The European healthcare EDI market is analyzed at regional and country level comprising Benelux, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K. The healthcare markets in Germany, France, Denmark, and Sweden are expected to witness a high penetration rate for EDI in coming years owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing government funding and initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for quality healthcare at low costs, and presence of major companies in these regions. Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Abbott Laboratories are the EDI technology leaders in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sector in Europe.

The EDI penetration rate was highest in U.K., followed by France, Benelux, Denmark, and Germany. ORDERS, ORDERSP, DESADV, RECADV, and INVOIC are the most popular healthcare EDI transactions in Europe. Among all European countries, the penetration rate of hospital EDI for ORDERS transactions with distributors was highest in the U.K. in 2015.

There has been a considerable rise in EDI adoption among GPOs and hospitals in Europe over the last few years. Increasing number of hospitals adopting EDI solutions, operational benefits and increased speed of transaction processing, growing utilization of EDI solutions in supply chain management are the factors contributing to the growth of healthcare EDI market in Europe. The increasing use of EDI in healthcare manufacturing & distribution industry and gradual acceptance of mobile EDI are the major trends in the European healthcare EDI market