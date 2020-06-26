Amino Acids Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2019 – 2022

26th June 2020 – Global Amino Acids Market demand was estimated at 6.19 million tons in 2013, with historical consumption propelled by l-glutamine and lysine’s application in dietary supplements and animal feed respectively.

Increasing meat consumption which has further driven livestock production will be a source for amino acids demand in future. Countries such as Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines have registered tremendous increase in pork, cattle and swine production in the recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the future course, which will cast a positive influence on the industry dynamics.

Amino acids such as lysine are widely used in swine & poultry feed due to their properties to synthesize protein and subsequently optimize their growth. Furthermore, methionine and tryptophan are gaining prevalence among consumers due to their beneficial properties when ingested as supplements in the treatment of various health conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, allergies and depression.

L-glutamine is a major product and accounted for nearly 50% of the market volume in 2015. Glutamine is widely used as an additive in food & dietary supplement and therefore marketed as medical food. Furthermore, its usage as a counter medication for side effects of medical treatments such as chemotherapy and neuropathy will further strengthen its position in the industry.

Animal feed, food & dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals are major applications of amino acids which collectively account for 95% of the global consumption.

Key manufacturers in the industry include Cargill Inc., CJ Cheil Jedang Corp., AnaSpec, Tocris Bioscience Ltd., Archer Daniel Midland, Royal DSM, Prinova U.S. LLC, and Evonik Industries AG.

Global Amino Acids Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

