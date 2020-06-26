Baby Diapers Market Share, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 2019-2022

26th June 2020 – The global Baby Diapers Market size is anticipated to reach USD 64.62 by 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Rising consciousness towards baby health and affordability of the baby care products are the major driving force which is presumed to boost the industry in the coming future.

Advancement in science and technology has given rise to several outstanding products with various properties that have contributed to the market penetration, mostly in the developing region. A significant increase in the number of working women especially in developing parts of the globe has had a growing impact on product sales due to the easy to use the property as well as convenience factor of the product.

Consumer’s increasing disposable income has resulted in higher buying power mostly in the developing region. Such increments are expected to raise the sales of premium products in the market which in turn will trigger the global baby diaper industry shortly.

The key products include disposable diapers, biodegradable diapers, cloth diapers, swim diapers and training nappy. The global market is dominated by the disposable ones among all the other products, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Cloth based products and training pants emerged as the third and second major segments in the recent past.

Biodegradable diapers are expected to experience a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness towards the environment and changing consumer preference. Industry’s other cloth-based products include Pre-fold, flat and all-in-one. Increasing ill effects of the chemicals used in disposable diapers is projected to incline consumer towards the cloth-based products in the upcoming future.

Key players in the industry include P&G, Hengan, SCA, Cotton babies, Kimberly-Clark, KAO, Phillips Health care, Unicharm, The Honest Co, Drylock, OsoCozy, First Quality, Hain Celential, Ontex, SCA and Seventh Generation.

Global Baby Diapers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

