Automated Food Sorting Machines Market Segmentation By Application, Regions, Trends, Share and Size, 2013 – 2028

The global automated food sorting machines market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years owing to the shifting preferences among consumers towards ready-to-cook meals, increasing demand for convenience food, and rapid digitalization in food & beverages industry. Globally, automated food sorting machine market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of automated food sorting machines.

Automated food sorting machines are used to ensure quality control, testing, and sorting applications in operations and production lines. Automated food sorting machines can differentiate products based on color, size, shape, and density of food products. The factors affecting the growth of the market are varying food preferences, enhancements in living status and rising disposable earnings. Furthermore, implementation of modern techniques in small-scale food and retail sectors, and rising preference towards food safety concerns, are predicted to uplift the demand of commercial food display cabinets in the forecast period.

Increasing importance towards maintaining quality of food products coupled with the stringent regulations on product quality and operating procedures are anticipated to foster the growth of automated food sorting machines market over the forecast period. Automated food sorting machines are purposefully developed considering the product specification. However, complexity associated with design of automated food sorting machines is major challenge for market growth. Rising population demands is forcing manufactures to adopt automated food sorting machines in order to increase production in short period of time.

Key Players:

• GREEFA

• Key Technology

• Sesotec

• TOMRA

• Aweta

• Buhler

• Cimbria

• Forpak

• Meyer

• Nikko

• Raytec Vision

• SCHULE (Subsidiary of KAHL)

The automated food sorting machine market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the product type such as belt sorters, freefall sorters, channel sorter, and automated defect removal (ADR) sorters. Belt sorters segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of belt sorters segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration in the global market and easy availability.

Market Segment:

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in the recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the automated food sorting machine market with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising disposable income, increasing preference towards processed & convenience food, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

