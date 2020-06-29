Rehabilitation Equipment Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2023

29th June 2020 – The worldwide Rehabilitation Equipment Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Rehabilitation implies treatment such that the patient gets restored to normal condition by counseling and therapy. Rehabilitation is needed for the ones affected by depression, chronic diseases (which may take a toll on mental health), sports injuries (which may act as mental block for sportspersons later), and other instances beyond explanation.

Aged population and increase in chronic diseases, rising sports injuries, and positive government healthcare reforms are anticipated to drive the growth in future. The other driving factors include an increase in disabilities owing to non-communicable diseases, and surge in the disabled population. However, high maintenance cost of equipment and lack of standard pricing are likely to hamper the rehabilitation equipment market in the forecast period.

Access Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rehabilitation-equipment-market-report

In December 2016, Medline partnered with ViaQuest, Inc. (U.S.) to deliver ViaQuest Home Health and Hospice patient supplies across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare acquired Sidhil Group Limited (England), a foremost provider to acute care, long-term care and home care settings, in Jan 2017. This will upsurge while adding the major manufacturing expertise to the European platform.

In February 2017, Invacare upgraded the K series of their pioneering brand “Küschall”. Küschall Champion SK is a smart, lightweight, and sleek folding wheelchair. North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the rehabilitation equipment throughout the forecast period, owing to growth in aged population, increasing preference for an independent lifestyle, and increased government support and reimbursement facilities.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Tecnobody

Proxomed

Hocoma

Ergoline

BTE

Biodex

Motomed

Novotec Medical

Physiomed

CDM Sport

Qianjing

Zhenzhou YouDe

Hailan

SFRobot

Xiangyu Medical

Request a Sample Copy of Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rehabilitation-equipment-market-report/request-sample

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Rehabilitation Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com