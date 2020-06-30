Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market : Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management.

The Ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market DRIVERS : Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Product (EHR, Practice Management, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, PHM, Supply Chain Management, RCM, Surgical planning, Quality Management), Specialty Type (Single, Multi-specialty) – Global Forecast to 2025 1. Increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centerss

2. Need to curtail escalating healthcare costs

3. Growing use of IT solutions among ASCs Based on products and services, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

5. Latin America

6. Middle East & Africa Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis: North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).