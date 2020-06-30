Vitamin E Market Survey | Demand, Depth Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2020 to 2030

The global vitamin E market will register an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 673 Mn over the foreseeable period, 2020-2030. Growth engine will primarily be fueled by rising demand for animal feed additive that offer value-added substitutes in tandem with upswing in expenditure on animal feed and nutrition. High usage of tocopherol/ tocopheryl in formulating different skin solutions is offering further impetus to market revenue pool.

“Influenced by evolving lifestyle patterns, consumers worldwide are accelerating their shift toward functional food & beverages. Moreover, recent studies suggest that vitamin E is a highly preferable natural ingredient for skin treatment. As such, vitamin E is making inroads into the cosmetic industry as a key nutrient for various skin care products,” opines Fact.MR in its new study.

Vitamin E Market: Key Findings

Given upsurge in application in animal feed and food sector, tocopherol type of vitamin E continues to remain sought-after.

Consumption of synthetic vitamin E will be prominent, especially in developed regions.

North America and Europe capture about 2/3 of overall vitamin E market value; markets in East Asia and South Asia to grow rapid CAGR.

Market players are increasing their production capacities in a bid to enhance their global footprint.

Vitamin E Market – Key Driving Factors

Significant shift toward health-centric food & beverages to bolster market growth.

Increasing worldwide demand for animal feed to boost consumption of vitamin E.

Surging adoption in skin solutions – sunscreens, lotions, anti-aging formulations – to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers.

Rise in spending on animal nutrition and feed including, poultry feed, starter feed, and nutritional feed, to sustain value creation.

Vitamin E Market – Key Restraints

High costs associated with naturally-sourced vitamin E to hinder revenue growth.

Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak

Vitamin E has long been considered as an essential nutrient in combating infectious diseases, owing to its role in safeguarding body cells from the stresses of oxidation. In addition, vitamin E has also displayed success in combating the condition of bovine coronavirus.

Consequently, vitamin E in foods and supplements are anticipated to gain traction among health-conscious consumers, as they seek to bolster their immune systems. The trend is expected to continue through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global vitamin E market is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for nearly 2/3 share of the global market. In order to capture the value at stake, players are focusing on production capacity expansions to sustain the supply in new geographies. Players covered in the vitamin E market include ZMC Corporation, BASF SE, Zheijang NHU, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Orochem, Vance Group, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

About the Report

This 170-page research study offers in-depth market projection on the vitamin E market. The report delivers compelling insights on the vitamin E market on the basis of type (tocopherols, and tocotrienols), source (natural, and synthetic), application (dietary supplements, animal feed, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others) and across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

