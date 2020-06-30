Agricultural Films Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

30th June 2020 – The global market size of Agricultural Films Market in 2015 was USD 7.27 billion. The growing population and the increasing demand of food with the rise in agricultural productivity is driving the market over the forecast period.

The factors which drive the market are requirement of high quality crop and declining arable land. These films are basically used for crop protection and increasing productivity. In order to fulfill the demand of population these agricultural films are in demand.

Application of agricultural films includes covering of a greenhouse, covering soil from shifting due to wind, film for water reservoirs, tunnel films and as a wrapper around fodder. Basic function it serves in agricultural are farming and crop production. The wide range of its specialized application led the commercialization of the product.

Blocking Ultra Violet (UV), florescent, NIR (Near Infrared) blocking, and ultra-thermic films are some of the major innovations that can impact positive product demand over the forecast years. Concerns regarding disposal of product is anticipated to be a hindrance on the future growth. Use of plastics and its derivate can adversely affect the market growth due to strict government policies in concern of clean planet.

The innovation of biodegradable and bio-based product films is expected to open new ways of manufacturing products for industry participants. Developed countries and their mindset on ecofriendly space for living is gaining demand for the product.

Due to applications such as control on increased soil temperature, speeding up the germination and cultivation cycles, reduced water consumption and keeping fertilizers and nutrients closer to the plant mulching leads the segment and is accounted for more than 43% of total market space in 2015. Increasing demand of high-quality yield crops, health awareness and rising incomes is expected to move the industry. The global agricultural films used in mulching is expected to reach USD 5752.5 million by 2024.

Presence of small scale industry of this product segment regionally resulted in fragmentation of market space, especially in China and India. Major companies operating in the industry include BASF, BELLY’S, Novamont, BP Industries (BPI), Trio Plast, Armando Alvarez, ExxonMobil, Trioplast, Group Barbie, Britton Group, Kuraray, and Ab Rani PlastOy.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

