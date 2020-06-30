Molecular Scissors/Genome Editing Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2025

30th June 2020 – The global Molecular Scissors/Genome Editing Market size was worth USD 2,585.5 million in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.5% during the forecast period. Application of technology in the therapeutic genetic editing process of infected tissue and cells eliminates damage causing mutations, which is expected to enlarge the market size.

The existence of robust pipeline products is anticipated to influence progress in genomics sector over the projected period. Innovative products support the DNA targeting advances with simplicity of AAV packaging for distribution, specificity of the nuclease, and improved flexibility.

Furthermore, genome editing is an upcoming stream and biotech & pharmaceutical companies are collaborating for the enhancement of technology. Several companies are also involved in product manufacturing either on their own or by the asset of strategic partners. However, factors such as IP disputes in context with CRISPR technology and off-target toxicity issues are anticipated to restrain sector growth.

Technology Insights

Several technologies such as TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, and CRISPR are the latest technologies which are applicable in the genome editing field. Other methods such as Jump-In, Flp-In, PiggyBac, and antisense are applicable for genome engineering.

The largest portion was accounted by CRISPR and is anticipated to rule the industry over the forecast period. Upcoming advancements in this segment is expected to support in the projected growth in the coming years.

Application Insights

The largest market share was accounted by gene therapy and stem cell therapy and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Application of innovative technology for the development of novel molecules that can eradicate infectious diseases and hematological malignancies are anticipated to promote the approval of this technology over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

Key market entities include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Editas Medicine, Sangamo, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., CRISPR THERAPEUTICS and Caribou Biosciences Inc. Some companies are taking benefit of authorizations from universities for the DNA editing tools application.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

