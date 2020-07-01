Absolutely “POSI+IVE”: Two-Spirit pop artist Tony Enos releases career defining album as a person openly living with HIV

Philadelphia, PA, USA, 2020-Jul-1 — /EPR Network/ — “I know faith can move mountains, and yes I’m absolutely positive.” That line alone from the title song of out pop icon Tony Enos’ 4th studio album encapsulates the past 14 years of his living with HIV.

Enos’ new album is called “POSI+IVE,” and it chronicles the Two-Spirit singer/songwriter/producer’s journey of thriving as a person living with HIV (PLWH) since his diagnosis in July of 2006. But the inspiration for the album didn’t come until Enos opened the United States Conference on AIDS on August 5th, 2019 in Washington, DC.

“Here I was in this amazing affirming space for PLWH, and I’m hiding this huge secret about myself from everyone,” admits Enos.

“Secrets keep you sick, and I’m tired of carrying it. It’s not doing anyone else any good by my hiding it. Least of all me.”

“POSI+TIVE” doesn’t hide anything. While the the record is positive and uplifting, and maintains a pop music genre labeling, “POSI+IVE” boasts an eclectic offering of acoustic love ballads, EDM, R&B, and New Country. Enos has masterfully penned songs about finding and losing love, navigating toxic relationships as a PLWH, self-worth, socio-political themes and issues, and of course thriving with HIV.

Writing and producing the entire album himself along with his assistant vocal producer and sister Vienna Enos, he is no slouch in the production area, and his impeccable vocal performance on this album is his finest yet.

While ballads like “Losing Season,” and “He Was So Beautiful,” show off a more vulnerable Enos, EDM tracks like “Based On A True Story,” and the timely acoustic-anchored “This Close To Freedom,” gives T-Bones the essentials they’re looking for.

At the heart of the album, it is driven by activism, empathy, pain and redemption, compassion, love, and – as the album’s closing track “Based On A True Story” states – “wind and fire, guts and glory.”

“From the moment I received my HIV diagnosis, I was living to die,” says Enos.

“It was years before I gave myself permission to live again.”

Scheduled to perform at the International Conference on AIDS, “AIDS 2020” this July, Enos said in interview footage for the performance, “If I can make the experience even a hairline easier for someone living with HIV, then it’s all worth it.”

“POSI+IVE,” is now available on iTunes and all your favorite digital music platforms!

Visit Tony Enos online at www.tonyenosmusic.com

