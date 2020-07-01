COVID-19 Impact ON Glycomics market | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing research activities on glycomics, rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growth in the proteomics market. On the other hand, emerging countries such as India and China providing lucrative opportunities for players operating in this segment.

Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) -Global Forecasts to 2025

glycomics market DRIVERS :



1. Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding for Proteomics and Glycomics Research

2. Growth of the Proteomics Market

3. Technological Advancements in Glycomics Instrumentation

Based on application, the glycomics market is segmented into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, and other applications. Drug discovery & development is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in the market, majorly due to the increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing number of drug discovery research activities in academic research institutes.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa

5. Rest of the World (RoW)



The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:



The global glycomics market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the global market, followed by Europe.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the glycomics market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Takara Bio (Japan), S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Asparia Glycomics S.L. (Spain), Bio-Techne (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), RayBiotech (US), Z Biotech (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), Dextra Laboratories (UK), Lectenz Bio (US), and Ludger Ltd. (UK).