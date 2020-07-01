HLA Typing for Transplant Market Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the growing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

The HLA typing for the transplants market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in image acquisition, data analysis, and storage capabilities and the need to obtain information on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images.

What Drives the Market?

1. Increasing number of transplant procedures

2. Technological advancements in the field of HLA typing

4. Increasing public-private funding for target research activities

The HLA typing for the transplants market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

Based on end-user, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

4. Middle East & Africa

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies (includes HLA typing) among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the players in the HLA typing for transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), Omixon (Hungary).

