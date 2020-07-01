Body Composition Analyzers Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.7% | Objectives | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global body composition analyzers market on the basis of product, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major players in body composition analyzers market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.