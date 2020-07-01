Commercial P2P CDN Market Outlook and Forecast 2023

As per report “Commercial P2P CDN Market by Content Type (Video and Non-video), Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, and Cloud Security), Service, End-User Segment (Consumer and Business), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, the commercial Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to USD 2.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. The adoption rate of CDN is expected to grow, owing to the increasing utilization of data over the internet and the growing digitalization trend among companies.

Among solutions, the media delivery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing number of smartphones and various other portable devices has given rise to several digital formats to be delivered on each type of device differently. With the increasing Internet Protocol (IP) traffic, the delivery of latency-free media files has become a prime objective of broadcasters. Thus, the partnerships of media broadcasters and content providers with P2P CDN solution providers have increased significantly.

Among verticals, the gaming vertical is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

Online gaming has undergone huge transformations due to the availability of CDN technologies and solutions. Users want to experience high-definition web content while playing games on various devices. With the introduction of eSports, the market for the gaming vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace. This introduction has considerably resulted in the growing requirement for augmented content delivery for online gaming. The P2P CDN solutions help game developers deliver content faster, and support video and content sharing, while also simultaneously protecting the content from any malicious attack.

By region, APAC is expected to account for the largest market size duringthe forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the main revenue contributor to the commercial P2P CDN market. The growth in this region is expected to be driven by the proliferation of online gaming, video-on-demand, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). Moreover, a large number of small players are catering to the APAC P2P CDN market, making it one of the fastest-growing regions. The deployment of P2P CDN among verticals, such as retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, advertisement, and online gaming, is already on the rise in the APAC region.

The key and emerging market players include Streamroot Inc. (US), Peer5 Inc. (US), Viblast (Bulgaria), Globecast (France), Qumu Corporation (US), LLC CDN Video (England), Play2Live (Malta), Kollective (US), PeerApp (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), and StriveCDN (Germany).

