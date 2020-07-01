Flame Retardant Fabric Market Growth Analysis, Application Outlook and Forecasts Report, 2013 – 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The flame retardant fabric market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. High demand as mining clothing and industrial protective to spur flame retardant fabric market. The reason behind overall market growth is high demand from oil & gas and chemical industries. As they exclusively use flame-resistant fabrics for safety of workers due to high accident risk. Flame retardant fabrics are mainly textiles with fire retardant properties in comparison to other fabrics due to its fireproof and chemical treatment. These fabrics are also termed as fire resistant fabrics.

Rising demand from stage drapery sectors like school, theater, and other public stage events are estimated to drive overall flame retardant fabric market in the forecast period. Furthermore, strict policy in terms of industrial safety to maintain safety at workplace and govern worker protection norms drives overall market. However, continuously changing raw material prices and high investment cost for R&D may restrain overall flame retardant fabric market growth.

The Hamilton Canal District has new center for the development of smart clothing such as durable and reliable flame retardant fabrics for safety and protection. Researchers from UNSW Sydney are working in partnership with Flame Security International to develop harmless, imperishable, and non-polluting flame retardants for effective application in clothing and furniture construction material.

Leading players of Flame Retardant Fabric including:

• Milliken

• Tencate

• Dupont

• Mount Vernon

• SSM Industries

• Carrington

• Klopman

• Trevira

• Gore

• Safety Components

• Delcotex

• ITI

• Marina Textil

• Arvind

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flame-retardant-fabric-market/request-sample

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has established the NFPA 2112 standard, that states least requirements for certification, design, evaluation, and development of flame retardant and resistant garments used by industry personnel. According to this standard, the garment should provide high-degree protection by reducing burn injuries that result from short-term accidental or thermal exposures to flash fires.

Market split by Type

• Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

• Treated Flame Retardant Fabric

Market split by Application

• Clothing

• Home Textiles

• Public Utility

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Presently, anti-flash hoods and gloves produced by Kevlar are used by Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN). Also, the IJIRA – Indian Jute Industries Research Association developed a flame retardant jute-based fabric called brattice clothing mainly for coal miners. Moreover, researchers working at Defense Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) developed a nano-engineered polymer-based fabric that is highly flame resistant to hyper-saline solutions. Also, this fabric is proficient of surviving low temperatures and ultraviolet radiations. It is mainly developed for armed forces personnel’s and for space industry.

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Key Questions Answered in This Report

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.