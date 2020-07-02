Forklift Work Platforms Market Overview on Demanding Applications 2027

Global Forklift Work Platforms market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Forklift Work Platforms market.

The Forklift Work Platforms report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2027

Global Forklift Work Platforms Market: Product Innovation

By fulfilling the legal requirements, manufacturers are delivering high-performance elevated personnel platform that delivers essential requirements of the client.

Manitou North America, is a leading construction equipment provider headquartered in France. The company has recently launched straight-mast forklifts and telescopic work platform. This mobile elevating work platform is the first rotating work platform available for the electric model which can be operated to the heights of 49 foot allowing good working reach.

Forklifts and loading work platforms provided by Toyota’s System of Active Stability (SAS) are designed with improved vehicle stability technology that automatically stabilizes loads during high lifting. This prevents incidences of forklifts and lifted loads from tipping over.

Kalmar, a part of Cargotec, provides a range of material handling equipment and automated software solutions. The company has recently launched a new range of reach-stackers, container handlers, and forklifts in Latin America. This introduction is based on the company’s G-generation platform which is operated by electric and hydraulic systems. The Essential range of reach-stackers provide options for efficient drivelines, emission standard engines, and 45 to 57 tonnes of lifting capacity.

On the basis of region, the Forklift Work Platforms market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

