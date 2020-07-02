Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2024

Pune, India, 2020-July-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The trisomy applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global NIPT market in 2018.

Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market.

By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Products Market, by Method

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Products Market, by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)

Illumina is one of the major players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market. The company offers a range of highly interconnected products related to sequencing, genotyping, gene expression, and molecular diagnostics. It also offers whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, NIPT, and support services which further strengthen its market position.

