Disinfectant Spray Market to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade 2030 by Fact.MR Study

Heightened consumer awareness regarding disinfection and sanitization, coupled with multiple government initiatives targeting the same, is fueling the demand for disinfectant sprays in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A new study of Fact.MR explores how the growth of disinfectant spray will unfold during and after the medical emergency of pandemic. The report projects that global disinfectant spray market will grow at a stupendous CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Social distancing protocols are creating opportunities for non-contact sales channels active in the disinfectant spray market, says the report.

“Notable players are emphasizing the sourcing of cost-competitive raw materials and at the same time, maintaining their production throughput and quality,” finds the report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the Disinfectant Spray Market- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4704

Key Takeaways of Disinfectant Spray Market Study

Hospitals and clinics generate approximately 40% of total demand owing to huge patient traffic.

Online sales channel will witness a double-digit CAGR through the course of projection period.

Aerosol disinfectant sprays remain highly favored among consumers.

North America continues to lead global market, accounting for 30% share in the overall market stack.

Disinfectant Spray Market – Key Drivers

Escalating consumer preference for online purchasing is shaping the global disinfectant spray market.

Rising per capita expenditure of a sizeable consumer population encourages adoption of products such as disinfectant sprays.

Greater investment on public healthcare by governments in North America and Europe will bode well for market growth in both regions through 2030.

Soaring rate of prevalence of acquired infections, specifically in developed countries, is strengthening the growth of disinfectant spray market.

Disinfectant Spray Market – Key Impediments

Environmental hazards associated with the disposal of disinfectant sprays will restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Some disinfectant sprays can be toxic to humans, which remains a major factor limiting the growth of market.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Disinfectant Spray Market

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several new domestic players are entering the disinfectant spray business. This emerging trend is attributed to low entry barriers required for new companies to start their disinfectant spray business. Even though many industries are bearing the brunt of COVID-19, the disinfectant sprays are exhibiting an upheaval in demand from variegated end-use areas such as households and hospitals. Under current circumstances, continuous collaborations among regional and global players are vital for meeting the sudden surge in demand. Furthermore, new product launches by top manufacturers will define the market through Q2 2020.

Explore 70 tables and 184 figures of the study. Request ToC of the report at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4704

Competition Landscape of Disinfectant Spray Market

The global disinfectant spray market is fairly fragmented in nature which is characterized by the presence of several regional and global players. Some of the leading manufacturers in the global disinfectant spray market that are featured in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Henkel Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson, DuPont, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Pure Bioscience, Inc., 3M Company, Unilever, Henry Schein, Inc., and Steria Plc. Maintaining brand loyalty and product sustainability are two primary focus areas of key players in the disinfectant spray market. Moreover, leading manufacturers are working on product affordability in order to enhance their profit margin considerably.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the disinfectant spray market. The study provides compelling insights on the disinfectant spray market on the basis of formulation (sodium hypochlorite, phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, biguanides, amphoterics, and aldehydes), delivery system (aerosol, non-aerosol), pack size (up to 200 ml, 201 ml to 400 ml, 401 ml to 600 ml, more than 600 ml), application (hospitals & clinics, offices/commercial, schools & universities, manufacturing & industrial, households), sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail & convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores, online sales, wholesaler & distributors) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1453/global-disinfectant-spray-market