In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2025

02nd July 2020 – Global In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. In-vitro toxicity testing is a procedure wherein the potential of harmful substances are determined effectively. Moreover, it is also responsible for the convenience of specific toxic characteristics in accommodating substances, which includes agricultural chemicals, therapeutic drugs, and food flavors.

Considering its growing phase, new and reliable technologies, rise in R&D to regulate toxicity at an early stage, confrontation to animal testing and insufficient databases to support the usage of in-vitro test techniques are some of the most significant factors that are helping the in-vitro toxicology testing industry to grow effectively in the current scenario.

However, there are a number of fields and methods that are evolving and are subsidizing to new foremost insights that can help in understanding the biologic responses to chemicals in human tissues. Along with this, opposition to the usage of animals in pre-clinical research is appealing the investors to invest more in their R&D activities, which will also boost the manufacturers to come up with some intense innovations. These dynamics will aid the in vitro toxicology testing market to grow efficiently in the estimated time span.

The in-vitro toxicology testing industry is segmented on the basis of product & services (Assays, Bacterial toxicity assays, Enzyme toxicity assays, Cell-based ELISA and western blots, Receptor binding assays, Tissue culture assays, Reagents & labware) by endpoint & test (ADME, Skin irritation and sensitization, Genotoxicity, Cytotoxicity, Ocular toxicity, Organ toxicity, Phototoxicity, Dermal toxicity, Carcinogenicity, Neurotoxicity, Other endpoints & tests); by technology (Cell culture technology, High-throughput technology, Cellular imaging technology, Toxicogenomics); by end user (Pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals industry, Cosmetics and household products industry, Food industry, Chemicals industry); by method (Cellular Assays, Ex Vivo Models, Biochemical Models) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).

On the basis of its application insights, cellular assays have projected the largest share in terms of revenue as it has a massive presence of different portfolios of cellular techniques to study pharmacovigilance of drug products.

Some of the substantial key players summarized in the in-vitro toxicology testing market report are Eurofins Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott, Covance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cyprotex, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Charles River Laboratories and Merck KgaA. All the leading companies are including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures to enhance the growth of the market efficiently.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

