Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

The Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is expected to 5.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Growth in the rapid microbiology testing market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; ongoing technological advancements; increasing food safety concerns; increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments; and increasing awareness about rapid microbiology testing.

Recent Developments;

In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), received CE Mark for its next-generation molecular screening test for antibiotic-resistant carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPOs) to be used on BD MAX system

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position in the rapid microbiology testing market

In 2017, Merck KGaA (Germany), signed agreement with OpGen, Inc. (US), to develop rapid diagnostics and information technology products to help combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance

In 2016, bioMérieux (US), acquired Astute Medical Inc. to expand its immunoassays product portfolio.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into automated ID/AST systems, mass spectrometers, PCR systems, bioluminescence- and fluorescence-based detection systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments. The automated microbial ID/AST systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018.

Based on method, the global rapid microbiology testing market is classified into segments growth-based, viability-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. The growth-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The report covers the rapid microbiology testing market across four key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. Technological advancements in the field of rapid microbial testing, the rising incidence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns are driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market in North America.

Additionally, easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies owing to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments are increasing the adoption of rapid microbiology testing in this region.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Some of the prominent players in the rapid microbiology testing market include bioMérieux SA (France). Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). Other players in this market include Bruker Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Don Whitley Scientific Limited (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (US)