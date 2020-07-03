Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Market Segment Analysis by Player, Application, & Sales Channel | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global automated guided vehicle systems market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period due to increasing need for efficient warehousing operations and enhanced logistics management processes. Automated guided vehicle systems are the portable robots used in industries. They significantly increase the overall logistics efficiency by decreasing the risk of damage and reducing overhead by restricting the number of employees for a job. AGVs are commonly seen in industries for transporting heavy materials within a large building, like a warehouse or factory. Adoption of AGVs in industries reduce labor costs, increase accuracy and overall productivity, increase workers safety, and help in expanding operations. These are the driverless computer-controlled wheel-based carriers running on battery without the need for an operator or driver.

The major drivers of the automated guided vehicle systems market can be listed as growing e-commerce industry on the global scale, increasing need for ensuring workers safety, need for higher productivity due to improved supply chain processes, high demand for automation for material handling in industries, and high industrial growth in developing economies. Furthermore, growing number of online shopping portals and improvements in automation solutions is also propelling the market growth. However, significant installation and maintenance cost is hampering the automated guided vehicle systems market.

Top Players

• Daifuku

• Murata Machinery

• KUKA

• Grenzebach

• System Logistics

• Emegin

Increasing adoption of industrial automation, named as 4.0 with IoT is an emerging trend in the market. Moreover, the rise in adoption of AGVs by small and medium enterprises is another trend witnessed in the market. Nevertheless, real-time technical obstacles and reduced labor cost in the developing economies are a few challenges in the market.

Key Product

• Magnetic Guided

• Laser Guided

• Other

Key Applications

• Manufacturing

• E-commerce & Retail

• Pharmaceutical

• Logistics and Transportation

• Other

Key Regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

One of the prominent player in German, SICK Sensor Intelligence launched an intelligent safety network for cobots and AGVs which could potentially deliver flexibility and improved overall productivity. The Safe EFI-pro system coordinates control technologies and safe sensor using open Ethernet network, supportive application-based safety solution for AGVs and robots. These network are also expected to improve their performance with improved speed. These systems comprise sensors for monitoring the working environment along with a safety controller for implementing the required safety functions on the basis of the situation. Ethernet-based network reduces cabling and streamlines integrating the safety system with cobot and AGVs controls.

