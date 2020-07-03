Bacillus Subtilis Market Overview | Size, Share &Future Trends | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Global bacillus subtilis market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increased applications, such as pesticides, feed additives and starch processing. Bacillus subtilis, aka grass bacillus or hay bacillus is a gram-positive bacterium, present in the outer layer of the soil and gastrointestinal tract in humans. It is rod-shaped endospore that can potentially withstand extreme temperatures. It is majorly used as a bio-preservative for preservation of food and in other applications in food and beverage processing. Moreover, bacillus subtilis is also one of the prominent bacteria commercially used in enzyme production by biotechnology companies. Bacillus spores formed in bacillus subtilis are also widely used as probiotic food elements in feed for livestock, in humans as dietary supplements and as growth promoters in aquaculture.

The key drivers of the bacillus subtilis market include increased use in foliar application with the help of conventional spray equipment, rise in demand for food and beverages in the developing economies in Asia Pacific, high demand from pharmaceutical industry in and growing awareness for waterborne disorders. High demand for non-hazardous products in industries, such as industrial enzymes, food & beverages, aquaculture, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and waste treatment is also driving the market. Nonetheless, adverse health issues and strict regulations on bacillus subtilis formation is restraining the market growth.

Top Players

• Bayer

• Basf

• Qunlin

• Jocanima

• Tonglu Huifeng

• Kernel Bio-tech

• Wuhan Nature’s Favour

• Agrilife

• Real IPM

• ECOT China

Increase in demand from the developing economies is an opportunity for the bacillus subtilis market players to expand their customer base. In the near future, India is expected to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub due to low labor charges and low cost of raw materials.

Key Product

• 100 Billion CFU/g

• 100-300 Billion CFU/g

• 300 Billion CFU/g

Key Applications

• Feed Additives

• Pesticide

• Other

Key Regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Prof. Leendert Hamoen, UvA’s Swammerdam Institute for Life Sciences, lead an international team of biologists, who recently discovered alternate survival strategy for bacteria, exposed to extreme conditions. They experimented on bacillus subtilis by selecting a variety of bacterium that could no longer form endospores because of mutation and let them starve. Few bacteria were seen to have survived longer though they could not transform their dormant state. After extensive research, they were found to have adopted the third stage, which the researchers named ‘zombie state’. Normally, bacillus subtilis are rod shaped but these bacteria remain starved, contracted and also continued to divide, but did not completely stop.

