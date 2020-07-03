Hand Sanitizer Market- Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Demand and Forecast till 2030

Rising consumer inclination towards personal hygiene is driving demand for hand sanitizers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. While outbreak driven lockdowns and stay-at-home orders initially led to panic buying and stockpiling of hand sanitizer and other hygiene products in Q1 2020, shortages and price hike were the latter repercussions. A new Fact.MR report projects a strong growth outlook for hand sanitizer market, with 1.9X expansion in revenues over 2020 – 2030. Governments are exploring alternative avenues for meeting ever-rising production requirements.

“With demand for clinical hand hygiene products soaring at an incredible pace, it compels manufacturers to ramp up their production levels. However, continued shortages of isopropyl alcohol, supply chain disruptions, and lack of active labors remain key challenges facing manufacturers amid the pandemic,” says the study.

Key Takeaways of Hand Sanitizer Market Study

Sales of alcohol-based hand sanitizers will experience a boom through the pandemic.

Pump bottle packaging remains preferred over dispensing packets and flip-flop bottles, attributing to minimal contact features.

Prolific demand from healthcare professionals would create lucrative opportunities in institutional segment.

North American consumers account for a majority of sales; East Asian markets hold promising opportunities for hand sanitizer manufacturers.

Hand Sanitizers Market – Key Growth Factors

Increasing awareness about regular hand hygiene maintenance drives demand for hand sanitizers.

Growing preference for alcohol-based sanitizers bodes well for market growth.

Government funded promotional activities play a pivotal role in pushing hand sanitizer sales.

Faster approval of new products by regulatory bodies such as the FDA, WHO, and the CDC is pushing the growth of hand sanitizer market.

Rising preference for instant hand sanitizer gels significantly supports market growth.

Hand Sanitizer Market – Key Restraints

Despite rapid sales driven by crisis control measures, the market for hand sanitizers is projected to see a decline by the first quarter of 2021.

Reduced stocks of isopropyl alcohol are generating serious production challenges, eventually resulting in a price hike of hand sanitizer chemicals.

Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market

With most countries either in complete or partial lockdown due to COVID-19, consumers have started to panic buy hand sanitizer stocks as a preventive measure. Consequently, hand sanitizers witnessed a major spike in demand in offline and online sales during the first quarter of 2020. On the other hand, the shortage of raw materials and soaring costs of chemicals are influencing the market. Disruptions in supply chains have caused an upheaval in demand and supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, as manufacturers struggle to procure adequate packaging materials and chemicals, a trend that would continue in near term.

Competitive Landscape of Hand Sanitizer Market

Some of the major companies profiled in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Procter & Gamble, Medline Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever, Kimberly Clarke Corporation, 3M Co., Sanofi SA, and Henkel Corporation. Key players are prioritizing strategic partnerships and extension of product portfolios. For instance, Reckitt Benckiser and Jumia partnered in Africa where they reached a deal to supply hygiene products to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More About the Report

This Fact.MR study of 250 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global hand sanitizers market. The market analysis is based on product (foaming hand sanitizers, foaming instant hand sanitizer, instant hand sanitizer gel, and spray hand sanitizer), content (alcohol-based and non-alcohol based), active ingredient (ethanol/ethyl alcohol, benzalkonium chloride, and isopropyl), packaging (flip-flop bottles, pump bottles, dispensing packets, and jars/cans) end use (institutional, household, industrial, and healthcare), pack size (below 100 ml, 101 ml – 300 ml, 301 ml – 500 ml, and 501ml and above), and sales channel (direct and indirect) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

