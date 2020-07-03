Denim Market Overview | Share Value &Future Trends | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The denim market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Rising global e-commerce sector and varying retail clothing industry in the APAC fuel overall market growth. Denim is prepared from rugged tightly woven twill and the yarns are dyed using blue or indigo dye.

The latest trend ruling the global denim market is the penetration of western lifestyle and fashion in the developing economies. In corporates, changing view toward executive wear owing to casualization is driving denim products across the world. Currently, rising use of polyester in denim products is a new trend of fashion industry. Arvind Limited and Raymond Ltd. state that polyester is one of the best fibers to use as it is abrasion-resistant and provides durability.

Top Players

• Canatiba

• Vicunha

• Isko

• Arvind

• Aarvee

• Nandan Denim Ltd

• Weiqiao Textile

• Sudarshan Jeans

• Black Peony

• Orta Anadolu

• Jindal Worldwide

• Etco Denim

• Raymond UCO

• Bhaskar Industries

• Sangam

Rising foreign direct investments (FDIs) for the clothing industry is projected to boost overall denim market growth in forecast period. Furthermore, government initiative by easing the import/export laws boosts outflow and inflow of fabrics and the other accessories. Denim manufacturers are accepting new strategies to level up the synchronization between westernization and customer demand. However, the presence of alternatives like yoga pants, jeggings, and others restrain overall market growth.

Key Products

• Basic Denim

• Premium Denim

• Ultra-premium Denim

Key Applications

• Jeans

• Shirt

• Jacket

• Others

Key Regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

•Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The APAC is creating opportunities with the enhancement and technological innovations across the industrial sectors. Zara is one of the finest clothing retail chains that uses fast fashion strategy that records consumer feedback to introduce new designs to set a worldwide clothing trends. Zara’s unique strategy focuses more on logistics as a major part of visible supply chain than the conventional wisdom. CNBC in November reported that Levi Strauss is planning to go public in first quarter of 2019.

