MLM companies are experiencing a new era of customer engagement with Epixel MLM CRM software

Palakkad, India, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Technology and automation have eased all business activities, now with the help of Epixel, customer management has become super easy. Epixel recently launched its latest MLM Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system with innovative functionalities. MLM and direct selling companies can now handle as well as promote their products without missing even a single customer.

“This innovation will gain maximum benefits to MLM companies as well as consultants. With our latest technologies, MLM companies and consultants can simply do wonders. They can use the system for lead capturing, funneling automation, campaigning, and much more. We want to help people and guide them to make their work easier. The pandemic has impacted most of the companies, but with each other’s help and support, we can survive this. This new update aims to resolve issues the companies are facing in contact management, and we managed to achieve that goal”, says Noufal Bava, Business Solutions Architect at Epixel Solutions.

Epixel solutions, one of the most popular IT service providers for the past 11 years has created a great influence among global customers. Especially, their flagship product – Epixel MLM software is a great success. With automation, business intelligence, and similar functionalities, the system is innovating year after year. All the details about their innovations and the latest updates are given in the official website of Epixel MLM Software