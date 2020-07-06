Dietquiz.Org Launches A Knowledgebase To Help Dieters To Develop Healthy Lifelong Habits

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — A new dietary knowledgebase was launched today to present popular weight loss plans and help visitors to choose a diet they are motivated to follow and fits their personality and lifestyle.

The knowledgebase was created by the development team at DietQuiz.org to present important facts about each diet in an informative and concise manner. Visitors of DietQuiz.org are offered entertaining quizzes to test their knowledge of the risks and benefits associated with each diet. The knowledgebase section offers a wealth of information on popular plans to make it easier for dieters to pick a plan that emphasizes the foods they enjoy.

“Adding the dietary knowledgebase is another step toward turning DietQuiz.org into a powerful educational tool that helps consumers with their dietary decisions,” said John Williams, marketing consultant at DietQuiz.org.

Dieters are more likely to stick with a plan that fits with their philosophy and has a dramatic impact on performance, well-being, and weight loss. Low-carb plans slash the consumption of starchy vegetables, rice, bread, and pasta. Dieters have improvements in their waist circumference and metabolic health. Beefing up the consumption of monounsaturated fats, protein, and vegetables, they lose weight in a healthy way. While low-carb diets offer multiple benefits, it is important to choose a plan that serves as a healthy lifestyle guide. The new knowledgebase section offers information and involved articles on 10 diets, including the Paleo, and Atkins diets.

DietQuiz.org does not provide medical or nutritional advice but serves as a reference and research starting point for dieters and helps them to gain better understanding of different low-carb plans. Some dieters need a plan that offers nutritional advice while others want some support and guidance. Still others are looking for a program that allows occasional treats. Some dieters need a plan that emphasizes lifestyle and dietary changes while others want to try a diet based on a record-tracking system. The goal of the new knowledgebase is to highlight the facts so that visitors choose a diet they are comfortable with.

DietQuiz.org is a website focused on helping visitors to learn more about a variety of dietary choices. For more information please visit http://www.dietquiz.org