Edge Computing Market Demand to Witness Marginal decline in Near Term amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Projects Fact.MR

Analysis of the Global Edge Computing Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Edge Computing market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2020 – 2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Edge Computing market with maximum accuracy.

The global edge computing market exhibits a skyrocketing growth trajectory with 30% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Edge Computing market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Edge Computing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Edge Computing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Edge Computing market report consist of

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digi International Inc.

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Honeywell International Inc

Each market player encompassed in the Edge Computing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Edge Computing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Edge Computing market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Hardware

Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers)

Sensors/Routers

Software

The global Edge Computing market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Energy & Utilities

Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

What insights readers can gather from the Edge Computing market report?

A critical study of the Edge Computing market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Edge Computing market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Edge Computing landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Edge Computing market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Edge Computing market share and why? What strategies are the Edge Computing market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Edge Computing market? What factors are negatively affecting the Edge Computing market growth? What will be the value of the global Edge Computing market by the end of 2030?

