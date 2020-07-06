IP Geo-Location Market to Receive Impetus from COVID-19, on Back of High Demand for Storage

Analysis of the Global IP Geo-Location Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global IP Geo-Location market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2020 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the IP Geo-Location market with maximum accuracy.

Owing to its modest growth in the past and the introduction of IPv6 numbering IP allocation system, IP geo-location service market is anticipated to grow 3.0X through 2030. The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the IP Geo-Location market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IP Geo-Location market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the IP Geo-Location market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global IP Geo-Location market report consist of

Digital Element, Inc.

Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com)

BigDataCloud Pty Ltd.

Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack)

MaxMind, Inc

Neustar, Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the IP Geo-Location market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IP Geo-Location market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global IP Geo-Location market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Cloud-based

Unmanaged Services

Partially Managed Serviced

Fully Managed Services

On-premise

The global IP Geo-Location market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

OTT Content Providers

Online Retailer

Gaming Operators

Aggregators

What insights readers can gather from the IP Geo-Location market report?

A critical study of the IP Geo-Location market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every IP Geo-Location market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global IP Geo-Location landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The IP Geo-Location market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant IP Geo-Location market share and why? What strategies are the IP Geo-Location market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global IP Geo-Location market? What factors are negatively affecting the IP Geo-Location market growth? What will be the value of the global IP Geo-Location market by the end of 2030?

