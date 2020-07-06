Key Emerging Trends in Timing Devices Market

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Timing Devices Market by Type (Oscillators (MEMS oscillators and crystal oscillators), Resonators, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, and Jitter Attenuators), Material (Crystal, Ceramic, and Silicon), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022″, the timing devices market is expected to reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the timing devices market include the increasing demand for mobile devices, growing adoption of advanced automotive electronics, and rise in demand for healthcare and medical equipment.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121133929

“Oscillators expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period”

Oscillators are used in various fields, such as consumer electronics, military and defense, automotive, and healthcare. The rise in portable and wearable electronics is driving the need to reduce both the energy consumption and the footprint of all types of electronic components, including oscillators. Oscillators based on MEMS technology combine accurate frequency generation with low power consumption and are becoming increasingly popular in clock circuits. The market for oscillators is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years with the increasing adoption of the MEMS technology. This technology helps in the miniaturization of devices and energy saving, and has advantages such as high degree of stability and accuracy.

“Market for silicon material expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022”

Developments in the semiconductor process technology, packaging, and integration of circuitry have enabled high-end silicon oscillators based on the MEMS technology, which is replacing the conventional quartz oscillator technology as the frequency source of choice in most electronic systems. Additionally, silicon-based timing devices are relatively insensitive to vibration, shock, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) effects.

“Market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Timing devices and other electronic components have a growing demand in APAC owing to the increasing focus of the region on the automotive, consumer electronics, and manufacturing sectors. In this study, the APAC market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. The North American region is one of the potential markets for the automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors as countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are actively trying to strengthen their position in these markets.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=121133929

The major companies involved in the development of timing devices include Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (US), Knowles Corporation (Vectron International, US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Texas Instruments (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), and IQD Frequency Products Ltd. (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441